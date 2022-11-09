Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Lowered by Analyst

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MercadoLibre in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will earn $3.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $970.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MercadoLibre’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,317.00.

MELI opened at $937.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,711.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a PE ratio of 174.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $876.86 and its 200 day moving average is $835.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre



MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

