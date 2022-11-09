Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Monday, November 7th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $29.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $28.68. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $93.08 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FFH. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$740.65 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$524.71 and a 12 month high of C$742.90. The stock has a market cap of C$17.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$647.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$665.45.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

