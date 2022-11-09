Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the retailer will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $142.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.66. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $387.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

