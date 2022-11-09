Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Keyence in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Keyence’s current full-year earnings is $10.94 per share.

Keyence Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYCCF opened at $395.00 on Tuesday. Keyence has a fifty-two week low of $307.70 and a fifty-two week high of $670.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.59.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of factory automation solutions in Japan, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units.

