Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Issued By KeyCorp

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SilverBow Resources’ current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SBOW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of SBOW opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $798.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.40.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $410,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,215,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,311,638.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $410,474.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,215,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,311,638.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,656,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after buying an additional 276,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2,951.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 208,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 191,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,438,000.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

