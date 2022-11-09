Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $184.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $276.60. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Quaker Chemical

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

