Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.27. Questerre Energy shares last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 19,150 shares trading hands.

Questerre Energy Stock Up 6.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$113.56 million and a P/E ratio of 26.50.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Questerre Energy Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Questerre Energy

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

