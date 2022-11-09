Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Rapid Micro Biosystems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 335.93%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 million. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $22.49. The firm has a market cap of $102.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rapid Micro Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 72.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 22,545 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

