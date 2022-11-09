Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,898.60

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,898.60 ($21.86) and traded as high as GBX 2,005 ($23.09). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 2,005 ($23.09), with a volume of 55,673 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RAT shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.18) to GBX 1,950 ($22.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($19.57) target price on shares of Rathbones Group in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,161.25 ($24.88).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,792.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,898.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,927.88.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.