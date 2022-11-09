Raymond James Increases Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $39.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.
Delek US Price Performance
NYSE DK opened at $33.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Delek US has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US
Delek US Company Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.