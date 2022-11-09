Raymond James Increases Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $39.00

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Delek US (NYSE:DKGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Delek US Price Performance

NYSE DK opened at $33.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Delek US has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.