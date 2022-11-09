Raymond James Increases Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $39.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delek US to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Delek US Price Performance

NYSE DK opened at $33.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.62. Delek US has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Delek US Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 386.3% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

