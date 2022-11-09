Raymond James Lowers Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$2,250.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNSWF opened at $1,416.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,280.00 and a 1 year high of $1,919.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,430.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,510.43.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

