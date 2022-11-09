Raymond James Lowers Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Market Perform

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

TDS opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems

About Telephone and Data Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 66.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 132,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 52,875 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 129,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.