Raymond James Lowers Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) to Market Perform

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance
TDS opened at $11.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of Telephone and Data Systems
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
Featured Stories
