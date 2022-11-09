RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) PT Lowered to $26.00

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stephens from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.39% from the company’s current price.

RMAX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $17.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $339.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $32.13.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $735,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,196,195 shares in the company, valued at $40,366,064.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 18,934 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $344,598.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,215,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,315,347.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 80,106 shares of company stock worth $1,469,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,702,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after buying an additional 23,441 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,196,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,530,000 after purchasing an additional 107,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 830,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,072 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

