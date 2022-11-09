Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Deutsche Börse (DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR: DB1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €167.00 ($167.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/28/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €210.00 ($210.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/21/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €200.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/20/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €210.00 ($210.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/20/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €175.00 ($175.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/20/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €202.00 ($202.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/20/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €165.00 ($165.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

10/19/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €167.00 ($167.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/19/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €204.00 ($204.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/19/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €210.00 ($210.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/13/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €210.00 ($210.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/11/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €204.00 ($204.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/11/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €167.00 ($167.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/30/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €202.00 ($202.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/20/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €200.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/13/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €190.00 ($190.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/13/2022 – Deutsche Börse was given a new €210.00 ($210.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ETR:DB1 opened at €161.25 ($161.25) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. Deutsche Börse AG has a 52-week low of €135.80 ($135.80) and a 52-week high of €175.90 ($175.90). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €166.55 and a 200 day moving average of €164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

