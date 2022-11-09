Redburn Partners Initiates Coverage on Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAFRY. Citigroup cut Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($140.00) to €160.00 ($160.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Safran from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($117.00) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.69. Safran has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

