Redwood Financial (OTC:REDW) Shares Down 2.1%

Redwood Financial, Inc. (OTC:REDW – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.90 and last traded at $97.90. 25 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

Redwood Financial Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.88 and its 200-day moving average is $114.98.

About Redwood Financial

Redwood Financial, Inc operates as the financial holding company for HomeTown Bank that provides various banking products and services in Minnesota. It offers checking, savings, money market, and demand deposit accounts; IRAs and HSAs; certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal, home equity/HELOC, real estate, business, and agricultural loans.

Featured Stories

