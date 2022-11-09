REE Automotive (REE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect REE Automotive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. REE Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of REE Automotive by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in REE Automotive by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 320,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in REE Automotive by 173,330.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 393,461 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in REE Automotive by 1,467.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 195,259 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

