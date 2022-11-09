Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 14.0 %
RGLS stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
RGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.