Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Up 14.0 %

RGLS stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,656,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Articles

