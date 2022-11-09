Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fair Isaac Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a report issued on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.44. The consensus estimate for Fair Isaac’s current full-year earnings is $14.06 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FICO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.75.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $450.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.63. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $531.03.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after acquiring an additional 481,050 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,733,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1,428.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,055,000 after acquiring an additional 120,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

