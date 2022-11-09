Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.00

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $2.48. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 37,061 shares traded.

Research Frontiers Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $80.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Research Frontiers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REFR. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Frontiers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

