Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.80.

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $31.62 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

