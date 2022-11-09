Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

RBA opened at $50.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $73.63.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 74.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 127,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 54,197 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 339,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,789 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

