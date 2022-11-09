RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,097 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.35% of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RFCI opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

