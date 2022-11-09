RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,097 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.35% of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of RFCI opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $25.57.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (RFCI)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.