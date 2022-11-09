RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in RLI by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in RLI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter valued at $6,815,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in RLI by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 173,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after buying an additional 53,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of RLI by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

NYSE:RLI opened at $130.96 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $133.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.46.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

