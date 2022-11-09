RLX Technology (RLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter.
RLX Technology Price Performance
Shares of RLX stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.