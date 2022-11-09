RLX Technology (RLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 16th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology Price Performance

Shares of RLX stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. RLX Technology has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of -0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RLX Technology Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. National Pension Service grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 51,147 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in RLX Technology by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 138,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

