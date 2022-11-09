Robert W. Baird Increases Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $47.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41. Fluor has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.35). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fluor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fluor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

