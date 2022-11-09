Robert W. Baird Increases Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $47.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.81% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.
Fluor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -72.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41. Fluor has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fluor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fluor by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
