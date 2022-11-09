Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Now Covered by Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.03 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up approximately 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.