Royal Bank of Canada Increases BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $23.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:BSIG opened at $19.27 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $798.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.
About BrightSphere Investment Group
BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.
