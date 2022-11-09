Royal Bank of Canada Increases BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $23.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $19.27 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $798.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 44,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 260,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,943 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,039,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares during the period.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

