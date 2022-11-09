Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $35.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.
Shares of APAM stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.72.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
