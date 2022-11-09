Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

