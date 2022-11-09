Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $46.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

ESNT stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 74,633.3% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 125,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 261,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Essent Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

