Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $120.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on NTR. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

Nutrien Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NTR stock opened at $77.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

About Nutrien

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

