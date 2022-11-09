Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $5.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 30.65% from the company’s previous close.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,099.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.