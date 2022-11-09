Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $32.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $35.36.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.
