Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $32.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $35.36.

Institutional Trading of Select Medical

About Select Medical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Select Medical by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 58.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.