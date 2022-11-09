Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $35.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on W. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $31.97 on Monday. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $69,179.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $78,597.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

