RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($14.97) to GBX 1,250 ($14.39) in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,300.00.

Get RS Group alerts:

RS Group Price Performance

EENEF stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. RS Group has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.