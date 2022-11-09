Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,488 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of SI-BONE worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in SI-BONE by 64.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,189 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 46,086 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of $429.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 69.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIBN. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,475 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $60,082.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,967.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,916 shares of company stock valued at $468,710. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

