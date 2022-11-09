Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 2,031 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 101.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,096,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at about $36,718,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. increased its holdings in FOX by 2,337.0% in the 1st quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 649,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,576,000 after buying an additional 623,163 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 212.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 810,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after purchasing an additional 550,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,056,000 after buying an additional 506,637 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.