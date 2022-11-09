Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 28,464 Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter worth $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the second quarter worth about $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 44.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DENN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Denny’s Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,017,730.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENN stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.65 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Denny’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.