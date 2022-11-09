Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 49,778 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 25.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 625,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 127,848 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $192,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 19.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

SoFi Technologies Profile

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.57. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

