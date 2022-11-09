Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 159,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Community Health Systems by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

About Community Health Systems

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $410.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

(Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.