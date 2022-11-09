Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,176 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,382,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 59.1% during the second quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 480,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 178,504 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HURN opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.57. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

