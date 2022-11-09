Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 26,796 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 1,358.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,768 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 268,279 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,648,000 after purchasing an additional 554,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,450,523 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 111,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

BVN opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.42. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

(Get Rating)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.