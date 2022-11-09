Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 49,034 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Chimerix worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 29.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Chimerix stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Chimerix had a return on equity of 320.11% and a net margin of 464.75%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

