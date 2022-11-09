Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Provention Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the second quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

Shares of PRVB opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $475.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.36. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Provention Bio Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRVB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Provention Bio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

