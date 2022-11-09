Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 7.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,068,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,365,000 after buying an additional 333,365 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,825,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 163,609 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,052,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 700,041 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 420,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 18.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

SVM opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $484.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.80 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 7.05%. On average, analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

