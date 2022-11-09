Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SunOpta by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 1.52. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $243.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STKL. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SunOpta to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their target price on SunOpta to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

In other SunOpta news, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barend Reijn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,068 shares in the company, valued at $354,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,863. 4.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

