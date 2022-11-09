Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 38,861 Allego (NYSE:ALLG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Allego as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Allego in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Allego in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, ECP ControlCo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allego during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLG opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Allego has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALLG shares. Citigroup began coverage on Allego in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

