Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,117 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

NYSE BOH opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.14). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.