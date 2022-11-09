Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,571 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth $2,367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Harsco by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201,034 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.
Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.
