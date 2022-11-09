Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Harsco were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,017,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,571 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,009,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the second quarter worth $2,367,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Harsco by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,515,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 201,034 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,603,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,311,000 after acquiring an additional 122,310 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harsco Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harsco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.